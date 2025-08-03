Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 23,373 Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ardent Health were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ventas Inc. bought a new position in Ardent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $159,570,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ardent Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardent Health by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ardent Health by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 94,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ardent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

Ardent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Ardent Health stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Ardent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardent Health ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.