Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,897 Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of ARQ worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARQ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 3,981.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 690,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 838.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280,210 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 234,832 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 177,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARQ. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ARQ in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ARQ from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of ARQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 480,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,206.20. This trade represents a 5.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy Blank acquired 50,000 shares of ARQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 374,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,315.50. This trade represents a 15.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 165,856 shares of company stock valued at $677,555 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARQ stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

