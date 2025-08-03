Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTOFree Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 996.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 21st.

NYSE:RTO opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

