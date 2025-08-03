Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $174,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $58,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,044.22. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,010 shares of company stock worth $141,618. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GETY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.87. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Getty Images to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

