Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Nextdoor worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 4.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nextdoor by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 353,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 123.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

