Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 181,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7%

AVIR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $296.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

