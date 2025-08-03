Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

