Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 576.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Telefonica SA has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

Telefonica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

