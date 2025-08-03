Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 560,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 187,786 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 244,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 710,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 261,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.