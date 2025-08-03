Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $30.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

