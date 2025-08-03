Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1,099.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 76,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

In related news, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,394.17. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah Stewart sold 15,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $85,940.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 285,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,801.76. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,115,345 shares of company stock valued at $37,838,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH opened at $3.74 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.64 million, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

