Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 239,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

