Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $664,000 Holdings in CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of CeriBell worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBLL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $14.14 on Friday. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Research analysts forecast that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 776,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,374. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,489.50. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,633 shares of company stock worth $1,965,261. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

