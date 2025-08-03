Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 57.4% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 382,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 1.6%

QQQE opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

