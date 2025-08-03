Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $675,000 Stock Position in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Investar were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 3,194.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Investar by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Investar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ISTR opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Investar Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 14.33%. Analysts predict that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Investar

About Investar

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.