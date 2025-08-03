Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $729,000 Position in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Pure Cycle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

