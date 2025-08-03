Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 113,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FNDE opened at $33.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

