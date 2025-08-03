Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALDX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.