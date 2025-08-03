Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 385,099 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $277.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 59.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

