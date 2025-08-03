Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS GSST opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

