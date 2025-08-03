Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,731 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 1,601.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NYSE:PACK opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Ranpak Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ranpak Holdings Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

