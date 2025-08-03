Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Shares in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 5.3%
Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $708.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.
About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF
The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.
