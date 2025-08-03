Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 28,293 Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Thornburg International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,061,000.

Thornburg International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Thornburg International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 million and a PE ratio of 18.04.

About Thornburg International Equity ETF

The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights.

