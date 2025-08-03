Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SmartRent by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SmartRent by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 410,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SmartRent by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,325 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Stock Performance

SmartRent stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 39.90%. On average, analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 27.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

