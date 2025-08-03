Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

