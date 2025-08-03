Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Down 1.7%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

