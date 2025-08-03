Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of JinkoSolar worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 121,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.21. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.98%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

