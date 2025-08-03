Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medifast by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE MED opened at $13.73 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

