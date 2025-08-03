Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in enCore Energy by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,297,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 702,619 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in enCore Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,839,000 after purchasing an additional 165,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

EU opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.85. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EU shares. B. Riley started coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

