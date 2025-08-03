Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.41.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

