Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,276 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Ponce Financial Group worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. Research analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

