Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 307,505 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.92 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $920.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

