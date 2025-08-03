Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

