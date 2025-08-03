Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,410 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFMF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

