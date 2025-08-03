Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beyond were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth $74,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYON shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Beyond Stock Down 8.9%

Beyond stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

