Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Leslie’s worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $1.25 to $0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.