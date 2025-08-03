Barclays Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $80.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.