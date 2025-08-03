Barclays Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $495.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $480.00 to $495.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.67.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $439.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.56 and its 200 day moving average is $388.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

