Battery Technology Stocks To Consider – July 31st

Tetra Technologies, Mullen Automotive, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and sell advanced battery cells, materials and management systems. These firms may work on lithium-ion, solid-state, flow or other next-generation chemistries for applications in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid-scale energy storage. Investors buy battery technology stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the clean-energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 2,779,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,897. The company has a market cap of $544.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Mullen Automotive (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

BINI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 183,140,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,813,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40,299.75. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $79,200,000.00.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 3,459,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -2.23. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.11.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 880,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $167.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.71. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.27.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NVX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 316,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,242. NOVONIX has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

