Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Now – August 1st

American Battery Technology, Tetra Technologies, Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are equity shares in companies that research, develop and manufacture advanced battery cells, materials and systems—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state chemistries to recycling and supply-chain technologies. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to firms powering electric vehicles, grid-scale energy storage and portable electronics, with performance driven by innovations in energy density, cost reductions and raw-material availability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $203.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -2.23.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,135. The company has a market cap of $520.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Mullen Automotive (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of BINI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 120,190,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37,930.93. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $60,600,000.00.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 455,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,182. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NOVONIX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 163,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,559. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

