Best Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.99. 544,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34. Karman has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 32,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,027. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 0.78.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 27,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,600. The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $246.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54.

