Best Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 31st

Indivior, Incannex Healthcare, SNDL, Turning Point Brands, and Tilray Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,294,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 248,582,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,684,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Incannex Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 7.47.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

SNDL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 11,166,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,885. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $463.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.40. SNDL has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 101,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $83.79.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,191,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,780,387. The company has a market cap of $607.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Tilray Brands has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

