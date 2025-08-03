Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,696,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,998,117. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.98. 13,907,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,998. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $461.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,206. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -668.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Recommended Stories