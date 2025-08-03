Best Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 1st

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings back to shareholders as regular cash payments, known as dividends. They’re typically issued by well-established, financially stable firms seeking to reward investors with steady income alongside any share-price appreciation. Investors often favor dividend stocks for their potential to provide both passive income and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $13.14 on Friday, reaching $236.42. 29,997,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,921,978. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $235.70 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 163,398,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,864,313. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. 12,954,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $472.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 137,242,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,430,453. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 28,642,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

See Also