Best Ecommerce Stocks To Research – July 31st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, SPS Commerce, Regal Rexnord, and BellRing Brands are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive the bulk of their revenue from selling goods or services online. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of digital retail, payment processing, logistics, and related technologies. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer adoption of online shopping, technology innovation, and competitive dynamics in the e-commerce sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.03. 7,441,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,117,514. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,813,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,217. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,038.67. The company had a trading volume of 215,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,523. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,035.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

SPSC stock traded down $28.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $111.21 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $152.78. 847,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 1,115,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,688. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Further Reading