Best Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – July 31st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, NWTN, Richardson Electronics, Globalink Investment, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 583,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,535. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 994,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,655. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 238,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,272. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,589. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Globalink Investment (GLLIR)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

NASDAQ GLLIR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 124,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,609. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 75,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

