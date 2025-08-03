Best Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 1st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the quantities of food and household products that a retailer holds on-site for sale, encompassing perishable items (like fruits, vegetables and dairy), semi-perishables (bakery goods, fresh meat) and non-perishables (canned goods, dry pasta). They’re tracked through inventory management systems to ensure shelf availability, minimize spoilage and guide timely replenishment. Effective grocery stock control relies on demand forecasting, turnover analysis and careful monitoring of product shelf life. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $951.49. 1,693,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,559. The stock has a market cap of $421.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $984.46 and a 200-day moving average of $983.58. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.44. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

