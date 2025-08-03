Best Water Stocks Worth Watching – August 1st

NuScale Power, Home Depot, Ingersoll Rand, CocaCola, PepsiCo, Monster Beverage, and Riot Platforms are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve supplying, treating, distributing or managing water resources and related infrastructure. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the water sector’s stable demand, essential-service status and long-term growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 20,764,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,948. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.94. 1,944,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,206. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $372.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.53.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR traded down $9.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 9,306,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,833. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. 9,586,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,234,766. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. 8,278,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 40,720,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,656,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 4.57.

