Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – July 31st

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.45. 3,872,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,001. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.95. The stock has a market cap of $341.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $60.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $401.57.

