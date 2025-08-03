Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kirby by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

